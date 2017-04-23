Local church holds holocaust remembrance service

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – It has been over 60 year since millions of Jews were killed during the holocaust.

Members of the Kinston community gathered Saturday to pay respect and remembrance to those who lost their lives.

Speaker Shelly Bleiweiss gave his account of being the oldest son of two Jewish survivors.

As a member of the North Carolina holocaust council he travels telling his parents story in hopes to avoid more genocides.

“I think that it is necessary to have these kinds of commemorations so we can look at it and go oh that’s what mankind did to each other, just a little over 70 years ago and what are we doing today? How different are things today?”

Organizers with the event say this is something they want to hold every year.

They said it’s important to hold these events so the lives that were lost are never forgotten.