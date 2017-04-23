Grifton’s Shad Festival comes to an end

By Published:

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Sunday marked the end of Grifton’s 47th annual shad festival.

Over the weekend festival goers indulged in local food vendors, local shopping, and a parade.

Shad Festival Board of Directors President Charles Mitchell says they saw a good turnout of around 8,000 people throughout the weekend.

He said since Matthew and before that, Floyd, the town is still trying to get back on their feet.

This festival reminded them of community bonds and how important it is to stick together.

“You lose people each time, so people will just go ahead and move into another community. We don’t want to see that, a lot of them come back but you still lose some every year,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell said despite the weather he is impressed with the turn out and is looking forward to topping it next year.

