Forecast: “First Alert Weather Days” in effect for heavy rain and strong storms

SUMMARY: First Alert Weather Days will be in effect today through Monday. A stalled frontal system and area of low pressure will impact the area today through Tuesday. This storm system has the potential to bring heavy rain along with strong to severe thunderstorms. Details:

THIS MORNING: Scattered rain showers and breezy this morning with cool temperatures in the 50s & 60s. You will want the jacket and the rain gear on the way to church service this morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: Cooler with highs in the 60s under cloudy skies with rain showers through the day. It will be breezy with winds out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Rainy, mild and breezy overnight. Rain could be heavy at times, especially closer to daybreak and for the Monday morning commute. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

MONDAY – TUESDAY: A soaking is on the way for Monday and Tuesday as a low pressure system rides the coastline. Heavy rain starts early Monday morning and begins to taper by Tuesday afternoon. Rainfall totals in general are expected to be in the 2 to 5 inch range with some locally heavier amounts. There could be some flash flooding possible as well as minor to moderate river flooding later in the week. Winds will also be an issue with 25 to 35 mph winds and gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph, mainly along the coast. Seas will be kicked up around 10 to 14 feet. There is the chance of a few strong to severe thunderstorms for Monday with damaging wind gusts and large hail being the primary threats.

LATE WEEK: As this system exits late week, we’ll call for winds on Thursday to be quite gusty. A wind advisory will be issued as we could see winds around 35 to 45 mph.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 54 ° F precip: 20% 54 ° F precip: 20% 55 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 20% 58 ° F precip: 20% 59 ° F precip: 30% 60 ° F precip: 30% 61 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 30% 62 ° F precip: 30% 62 ° F precip: 30% 61 ° F precip: 20% 60 ° F precip: 20% 59 ° F precip: 20% 59 ° F precip: 20% 59 ° F precip: 20% 58 ° F precip: 20% 57 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 40% 57 ° F precip: 50% 58 ° F precip: 50% 58 ° F precip: 80% 58 ° F precip: 70% 59 ° F precip: 80% 61 ° F precip: 60% 64 ° F precip: 60% 66 ° F precip: 60% 67 ° F precip: 60% 69 ° F precip: 100% 70 ° F precip: 100% 71 ° F precip: 100% 71 ° F precip: 90% 70 ° F precip: 80% 71 ° F precip: 60% 70 ° F precip: 60% 69 ° F precip: 60% 66 ° F precip: 80% 65 ° F precip: 80% 65 ° F precip: 80% 65 ° F precip: 90% 64 ° F precip: 90% 64 ° F precip: 90% 63 ° F precip: 80% 63 ° F precip: 80% 63 ° F precip: 70% 63 ° F precip: 50% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast