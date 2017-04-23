College freshman accidentally killed while volunteering at track competition

CHICAGO, I.L. (WNCT) – A freshman at Wheaton College near Chicago was accidentally killed Saturday while volunteering at a college track and field competition.

19-year-old Ethan Roser was struck by a hammer during the hammer toss competition.

Paramedics rushed Roser to a hospital, but he later was pronounced dead.

Later Saturday, students gathered on campus to remember Roser, who had just transferred to Wheaton College.

“It’s just so encouraging to see all these other students and how much they love God. And even though in this tragedy we can all bond together and be able to grow closer to the Lord. Even though it’s really hard we can still know that Ethan is in heaven with God,” said one student.

Roser was a member of the soccer team.

Wheaton College President Philip Ryken issued a statement Saturday saying, “We are deeply grieved, but, because of our faith in Christ, not without hope. We ask people to pray for Ethan’s family, his friends, and our campus community.”