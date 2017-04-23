BREAKING: Kinston man dies in Wayne Co. club fight, two charged with murder

SEVEN SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCT) – A Kinston man is dead after being assaulted by two individuals outside of a Wayne County club.

On April 22, 2017, at approximately 11:00p.m, Deputies of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Maynard’s Night Club in Seven Spring’s NC in reference to a disturbance. Shortly thereafter another 911 call was received by Wayne Communications reporting that there was an unresponsive person at the scene and that CPR was being performed on him by other patrons of the club.

Upon arriving, law enforcement discovered that five people had started fighting with an individual that was inside the club in the upstairs section. The security personnel of the club started escorting these people outside.

Three of the people cooperated but two of them started fighting with the security personnel. Once outside, one of the security personnel, 49-year-old Michael Ray Brinkley, of Kinston, NC, was taken to the ground and assaulted by two of the people. The suspects then left the area.

Immediately afterwards other people at the club noticed that Mr. Brinkley was lying on the ground unresponsive. They checked him and called EMS and started CPR on Mr. Brinkely. Deputies and EMS personnel arrived at the scene. EMS resumed treatment on the victim but pronounced him deceased at approximately 11:45p.m.

There were several witnesses to the altercations and some of the witnesses were able to identify the suspects. The suspects were located at 2081 Old Grantham Road and were detained for the Detectives.

32-year-old Jerry Wayne Anthony Chandler and 27-year-old Dustin Steve Kirk are each charged with one count of Murder and placed in the Wayne County Detention Center under no bond.