Three arrested in connection with armed robbery

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCT) – On April 20, 2017 at around 10:19 p.m. Enfield police department responded to an armed robbery call on North McDaniel Street.

According to victim, two armed men entered his residence, held him at gunpoint and took item’s from his person. He said that afterwards the two gunman fled his residence on foot and ran somewhere in the area of Cary Street.

During the K-9 track, one officer noticed a male get into a vehicle that was parked in a yard and the K-9 was tracking towards that yard. When the vehicle started to leave the officer radioed another officer and asked them to stop the vehicle in question.

It was determined through investigation that the three parties present in the vehicle were the suspects in connection with the armed robbery. The suspects were 36 year old Cleveland Ballard III, 27 year old Kareem Thomas Bell and 25 year old Jermaine Lamar Speller. All three are from Williamson.

Cleveland Ballard III was charged with Possession of Marijuana, Accessory after the Fact, and Possession of Stolen Property. He was given a $10,000 bond. Jermaine Lamar Speller was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and first degree burglary. He was given a $60,000 bond. Kareem Thomas Bell was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and first degree burglary. He was given a $60,000 bond as well.

All three were given the same court date of April 26, 2017.