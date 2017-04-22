Pirates wrap up Spring practice with Purple-Gold game

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – The East Carolina football program wrapped up Spring practice with the annual Purple-Gold game Saturday afternoon at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

The game ended in a 17-17 tie.

Former Havelock star Derrell Scott rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown and former Washington star Jimmy Williams had 4 catches for 71 yards and a touchdown.

SPRING (PURPLE-GOLD) SCRIMMAGE STATS

April 22, 2017/Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

PURPLE-GOLD GAME STATISTICS

RUSHING: Hussein Howe (10-92), Derrell Scott (5-51, 1 TD), Devin Anderson (8-40), Nate Harvey (3-19), Anthony Scott (8-16), Kingsley Ifedi (4-16), Deondre Farrier (1-<-5>), Gardner Minshew (2-<-10>), Reid Herring (3-<-17>). Totals –– 44-202 (4.6 ypr), 1 TD.

PASSING: Gardner Minshew (36-21-1, 265 yards, 2 TD), Reid Herring (17-13-0, 138, 1 TD), Kingsley Ifedi (2-1-0, 2). Totals ––55-35-1, 405 yards, 3 TD.

RECEIVING: Quay Johnson (7-105, 1 TD), Tahj Deans (5-98), Jimmy Williams (4-71, 1 TD), Davon Grayson (5-53), Deondre Farrier (4-23); Malik Gray (4-18, 1 TD), Derrell Scott (1-17), Anthony Scott (2-10), Cam Marshmon (1-5), Stephen Baggett (1-3), Jayden Borders (1-2). Totals –– 35-405, 3 TD

TACKLES: Colby Gore 8, Keyhawn Canady 7 (1 TFL/-2), Cannon Gibbs 7, Jordan Williams 6 (1 TFL/-5), Ray Tillman 6, Raequan Purvis 6 (2 TFL/-7, 1 Sack), Xavier Smith 5, Travis Phillips 5, Jalen Price 5 (2 TFL/-9, FR), Bobby Fulp 4, Tony Baird 4, Kendall Futrell 4 (2 TFL/-5, 1 Sack), Demage Bailey 4, Austin Teague 3 (1 PD), Marcus Holton Jr. 3, Chance Purvis 3, Aaron Ramseur 3, Taijh Alston 3 (1 TFL/-7), Justin Brown 3 (3 TFL/-5, 2 Sacks), Travon Simmons 2, Yiannis Bowden 2, Chandon Hickerson 2, Randall Anderson 2, Corey Seargent 1 (1 INT), Kenton Taylor 1, Shawn James 1, Mike Myers 1, Bennett Boateng 1

TOTAL OFFENSE/TOTAL DEFENSE: 99-607 (6.1 ypp)

FUMBLES/LOST: 2/1

INTERCEPTIONS: 1 (Corey Seargent/no return)

THIRD DOWN CONVERSIONS (full possessions only): 8-19 (42.1%) – Gardner Minshew (6-10), Reid Herring (2-7), Kinglsey Ifedi (0-2)

PENALTIES: 4 (2/OFFENSE – 1 holding, 1 false start; 2/DEFENSE – 1 personal foul, 1 offside)

QUARTERBACK FIRST DOWN/SCORING CHART (DRIVES)

Gardner Minshew – 19 first downs, 2 TD, 1 FG (TO, P, TO, P, TD, TD, FG)

Reid Herring – 9 first downs, 2 TD, 1 FG (TD, TD, P, P, P, FG, P)

Kingsley Ifedi – 2 first downs (downs)

SCORING:

TD – 4; FG – 2

GOLD – Malik Gray 2-yard pass from Reid Herring (Jake Verity kick) – 7-0

GOLD – Derrell Scott 27-yard run (Caleb Pratt kick) – 14-0

PURPLE – Jimmy Williams 36-yard pass from Gardner Minshew (Verity kick) – 14-7

PURPLE – Quay Johnson 18-yard pass from Minshew (Pratt kick) – 14-14

GOLD – Verity 42-yard field goal – 17-14

PURPLE – Pratt 32-yard field goal – 17-17

PUNTING:

Jake Verity (6-218 – 36.3 ypp)