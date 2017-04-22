Pirate fans line up for ECU’s Spring football game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Clear skies live music and BBQ plates are a perfect recipe for an ECU spring game. Hundreds of fans are here at Dowdy Ficklen Stadium getting their first look at next year’s team.

Trudy Sutton and Linda Messer are die hard pirate fans.

“It’s a good day to be a pirate. We are pirates so that’s why we are here,” said Sutton.

That’s why they and dozens of others headed out to this year purple and gold scrimmage and Pigskin Pig Out.

For some they want to see their family play on the field.

“Our son Avery Graham is number 51 and we are just really excited for him,” said ECU fan Minnie Ramseur

While others like alumni Hunter and Christina Wood, wouldn’t miss an opportunity to pass on the torch.

“We are from Orlando actually we moved there after graduating, so not a whole lot of pirate fans down there. So we are just trying to expose them to pirate nation and get them up here as much as possible,” said Christina.

“Now they are getting older we plan on not missing a spring game, so we always try to get them out and bring them out to have fun and dance and do other fun stuff,” said Hunter.

This is an opportunity to have fun and meet the players but fans say this is also the time when they can see what next season may look like.

“Well I know we are going to do some things differently so I know we may go into center some, which we haven’t done and I’m happy about that,” said Sutton.

Many fans said they’re excited to see how Coach Montgomery’s discipline will play out on the field.