Local McDonalds celebrates Earth Day with new coffee grounds recycling program

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A local McDonalds is working with the Making Pitt Fit campaign and community garden.

The Winterville restaurant on Memorial Drive is one of the first in the state to begin the Good Neighbor, Good Grounds program.

The average McDonald’s goes through over 66 pounds of coffee in a week so they’ve made a commitment to collect the grounds to donate to local gardens instead of adding them to the waste stream.

Saturday as a part of Earth Day celebration the restaurant welcomed families to pick up recycled coffee grounds to use in their own gardens.

This program is designed to divert thousands of pounds of used coffee grounds from the waste stream by donating them to area gardens in an effort to add nutrients such as nitrogen to soil or compost.

Participants also received a free any sized coffee through their mobile app.

