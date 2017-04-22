Kruz pitches ECU to first American win, 6-0 over Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Evan Kruczynski tossed eight scoreless frames retiring 22-consecutive batters, while the Pirates pounded out 13 hits in a 6-0 win over Cincinnati in American Athletic Conference action Saturday afternoon at Marge Schott Stadium. With the win the Pirates improve to 21-19 and 1-10 in league play, while the Bearcats drop to 20-19 and 5-6.

Kruczynski (1-2) picked up his first win of the season allowing just one hit to go along with six strikeouts. The lefty retired 24 of 25 batters faced and induced 15 ground ball outs. After getting two quick outs in the first, Connor McVey singled to center for the Bearcats lone hit. From there Kruczynski retired 22-straight hitters with four punch outs over the next seven innings. Matt Bridges completed the shutout with a perfect ninth inning.

David Orndorff (2-4) took the loss allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits with a walk and three strikeouts. The Bearcats used three other arms out of the bullpen in Jarod Yoakam (0.1 IP, 1 K), Clayton Colvin (2.2 IP, 1 R) and Cal Jarrett (0.1 IP).

Eight of ECU’s starting nine recorded at least one hit in the contest with Turner Brown (two), Eric Tyler (two), Dwanya Williams-Sutton (two) and Charlie Yorgen (three) all registering multiple hits. Spencer Brickhouse drove in a pair of runs on his lone hit (double), while Williams-Sutton his hit second home run in last three games – a solo shot to left field.

How It Happened:

Brickhouse’s two-RBI double in the fourth inning staked ECU to an early 2-0 lead. Yorgen led off with a single through the left side and moved to third on Tyler’s double off the left field wall. Brickhouse followed with two-base hit to left center plating both Yorgen and Tyler.

ECU scored a pair of runs in the fifth extending its lead to four, 4-0. Watkins singled to start the frame and moved to second on a fielding miscue by Treg Haberkorn in left field. Andrew Henrickson‘s sac bunt moved Watkins to third before Dusty Baker‘s infield single pushed him across. After Baker was thrown out at second on a steal attempt, Yorgen singled through the left side and came around to score on Tyler’s second double of the afternoon coupled with a A.J. Bumpass fielding error.

Williams-Sutton belted his fifth home run of the season to lead off the sixth sending a first pitch offering from Orndorff over the left field wall for a 5-0 ECU lead.

Brown capped the scoring with a RBI base hit in the ninth for a 6-0 advantage. Yorgen singled to right with one out and moved up to second on Tyler’s ground out to third. After Brickhouse walked to put runners on first and second with two outs, Brown laced a single through the right-side plating Yorgen.

Up Next:

ECU will look to claim its first league series win of the season on Sunday, April 23. First pitch is scheduled for 12 noon (ET).