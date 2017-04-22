Forecast: “First Alert Weather Days” in effect, strong storms possible

SUMMARY: First Alert Weather Days will be in effect for Saturday and Sunday. A slow moving cold front may trigger a few strong to severe thunderstorms. Details:

TODAY: Clouds and sun. Very warm and humid with showers and storms, some strong to severe with damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours, and hail possible. Highs will be in the 80’s inland, 70’s at the coast.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the 50’s & 60’s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder. Highs will only be in the 60’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A steady soaking rain moves in for Monday as low pressure slowly rides up the Southeast coast. Showers linger into Tuesday then sunshine and warming weather return for the middle and end of the week.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sat
70° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
73° F
precip:
20%
10am
Sat
76° F
precip:
20%
11am
Sat
79° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Sat
81° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sat
85° F
precip:
30%
3pm
Sat
86° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Sat
84° F
precip:
40%
5pm
Sat
85° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
40%
7pm
Sat
82° F
precip:
50%
8pm
Sat
75° F
precip:
50%
9pm
Sat
69° F
precip:
50%
10pm
Sat
65° F
precip:
50%
11pm
Sat
63° F
precip:
40%
12am
Sun
62° F
precip:
30%
1am
Sun
61° F
precip:
20%
2am
Sun
60° F
precip:
20%
3am
Sun
60° F
precip:
20%
4am
Sun
59° F
precip:
20%
5am
Sun
59° F
precip:
30%
6am
Sun
58° F
precip:
40%
7am
Sun
57° F
precip:
40%
8am
Sun
58° F
precip:
40%
9am
Sun
58° F
precip:
30%
10am
Sun
60° F
precip:
40%
11am
Sun
60° F
precip:
30%
12pm
Sun
60° F
precip:
40%
1pm
Sun
62° F
precip:
50%
2pm
Sun
64° F
precip:
40%
3pm
Sun
64° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Sun
63° F
precip:
50%
5pm
Sun
62° F
precip:
50%
6pm
Sun
62° F
precip:
60%
7pm
Sun
60° F
precip:
70%
8pm
Sun
60° F
precip:
60%
9pm
Sun
58° F
precip:
60%
10pm
Sun
58° F
precip:
70%
11pm
Sun
57° F
precip:
40%
12am
Mon
57° F
precip:
60%
1am
Mon
58° F
precip:
50%
2am
Mon
57° F
precip:
60%
3am
Mon
58° F
precip:
70%
4am
Mon
58° F
precip:
80%
5am
Mon
58° F
precip:
90%
