Forecast: “First Alert Weather Days” in effect, strong storms possible

SUMMARY: First Alert Weather Days will be in effect for Saturday and Sunday. A slow moving cold front may trigger a few strong to severe thunderstorms. Details:

TODAY: Clouds and sun. Very warm and humid with showers and storms, some strong to severe with damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours, and hail possible. Highs will be in the 80’s inland, 70’s at the coast.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the 50’s & 60’s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder. Highs will only be in the 60’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A steady soaking rain moves in for Monday as low pressure slowly rides up the Southeast coast. Showers linger into Tuesday then sunshine and warming weather return for the middle and end of the week.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 70 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 30% 86 ° F precip: 50% 84 ° F precip: 40% 85 ° F precip: 40% 83 ° F precip: 40% 82 ° F precip: 50% 75 ° F precip: 50% 69 ° F precip: 50% 65 ° F precip: 50% 63 ° F precip: 40% 62 ° F precip: 30% 61 ° F precip: 20% 60 ° F precip: 20% 60 ° F precip: 20% 59 ° F precip: 20% 59 ° F precip: 30% 58 ° F precip: 40% 57 ° F precip: 40% 58 ° F precip: 40% 58 ° F precip: 30% 60 ° F precip: 40% 60 ° F precip: 30% 60 ° F precip: 40% 62 ° F precip: 50% 64 ° F precip: 40% 64 ° F precip: 50% 63 ° F precip: 50% 62 ° F precip: 50% 62 ° F precip: 60% 60 ° F precip: 70% 60 ° F precip: 60% 58 ° F precip: 60% 58 ° F precip: 70% 57 ° F precip: 40% 57 ° F precip: 60% 58 ° F precip: 50% 57 ° F precip: 60% 58 ° F precip: 70% 58 ° F precip: 80% 58 ° F precip: 90% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast