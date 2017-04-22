Dozens of families attend 16th annual Kidsfest in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dozens of families headed out to the Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children’s ‘Kidsfest’ in Greenville Saturday.

“The Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children’s KidsFest is a fantastic opportunity to learn about the programs and services available for young children in our community,” said Lisa Mulligan, executive director of the Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children.

“Our goal is to provide parents and caregivers with resources essential for the growth and development of their children, while also providing activities for families to enjoy.”

Greenville Fire and Rescue, Childtime Learning Center and the Methodist Home for Children were among the vendors on site.

9 On Your Side is a proud sponsor of the event, you might have seen familiar faces like Maria Satira and Dontae Jones at our booth.

Community outreach director Amanda Parmelee said this event is fun for families but also beneficial.

“Families are able to take home information and take home resources about things that they can do and learn and explore and take advantage of in our communities,” said Parmelee.

Parmelee said next year they are hoping to add more vendors and events for ‘Kidsfest’.