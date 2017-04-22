Community garden built outside of South Greenville Elementary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Volunteers with the Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Institute gathered Saturday morning to build a community garden outside of South Greenville Elementary School.

The school, which has a high poverty rate among students, was picked by organizers for several reasons.

Peter Von Stein said they hoped to develop a curriculum with the garden so students at the school can learn how to grow food and flowers, and see first hand what hard work can do.

He said the garden can also teach students about healthy eating.

“They may not always have the healthiest food available to them, so working with your hands, seeing that good, nutritious food can be grown fairly easily is important too,” Von Stein said.

Von Stein said they plan on growing flowers and vegetables in the garden. The City of Greenville will maintain the garden.

He said it was a way to do something that will have a lasting impact in the community.

