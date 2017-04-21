Tiny houses on display this weekend in Pink Hill

PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – At least 4,000 people are expected from across the state for the TinyHouseNC Street Festival.

It’s happening this weekend in Pink Hill.

12 professionally built tiny houses on wheels will be on display, along with 5 DIY tiny houses, and 16 nationally recognized tiny house luminaries/speakers and one of 12 corporate vendors, plus more! It’s an opportunity to see the modern tiny house movement in full effect right here in North Carolina.

Be sure to check out the Tiny Blue Devil, a tiny house build by South Lenoir High School.

WNCT’s Zora Stephenson was there for the first day of this weekend’s festival. Tune in later to 9 On Your Side for more.

 

