Retired agents, law students to investigate cold cases in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina’s top law enforcement agency will use retired agents and law school students to investigate cold homicide cases that local officers rate as having the highest chance of success.

The State Bureau of Investigation said in news release Friday that the 10 retired homicide investigators with the agency will work with several students to re-investigate cases for evidence such as DNA that may not have been analyzed at the time because a lack of technology.

The retired agents and students will investigate the cold homicide cases with the help of a renewed grant from the Governor’s Crime Commission. The commission first gave a grant for cold case investigations in 2015.

The SBI is asking local law enforcement investigators to contact the agency if they know of appropriate cases.