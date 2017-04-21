Rebuilding Together Pitt County transforms 5 Winterville homes

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Volunteers have worked throughout the week to repair five homes in Winterville this week.

Rebuilding Together Pitt County has hosted the volunteers from Christ’s Church, whose mission includes connecting people to the local communities. It’s part of Rebuilding Together Pitt County’s Mission at Home program.

The organization’s affiliates and volunteers have served veterans, older adults, low-income families with children and victims of disaster throughout April by providing them with a variety of critical home repairs, including flooring repairs and replacement, weatherization repairs, roof and handrail replacements, accessibility modifications, painting, landscaping and other major home rehabilitations. The repairs are provided free of charge.

“The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has indicated at least 30 million homes have one or more health hazards present,” said Caroline Blakely, President and CEO of Rebuilding Together. “National Rebuilding Month is an opportunity to educate communities on the close relationship of health and housing, to highlight the critical need for our home repair services and to call individuals to action until we ensure every person has a safe and healthy home.”

National Rebuilding Month originated in 1973 in Midland, TX.

For more information on National Rebuilding Month, visit rebuildingtogether.org/nrm and follow #RebuildingMonth on social media.