Rebuilding Together Pitt County transforms 5 Winterville homes

By Published:

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Volunteers have worked throughout the week to repair five homes in Winterville this week.

Rebuilding Together Pitt County has hosted the volunteers from Christ’s Church, whose mission includes connecting people to the local communities. It’s part of Rebuilding Together Pitt County’s Mission at Home program.

The organization’s affiliates and volunteers have served veterans, older adults, low-income families with children and victims of disaster throughout April by providing them with a variety of critical home repairs, including flooring repairs and replacement, weatherization repairs, roof and handrail replacements, accessibility modifications, painting, landscaping and other major home rehabilitations. The repairs are provided free of charge.

“The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has indicated at least 30 million homes have one or more health hazards present,” said Caroline Blakely, President and CEO of Rebuilding Together. “National Rebuilding Month is an opportunity to educate communities on the close relationship of health and housing, to highlight the critical need for our home repair services and to call individuals to action until we ensure every person has a safe and healthy home.”

National Rebuilding Month originated in 1973 in Midland, TX.

For more information on National Rebuilding Month, visit rebuildingtogether.org/nrm and follow #RebuildingMonth on social media.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s