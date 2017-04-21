Pigskin pig out kicks off ECU’s spring game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University’s spring football game kicks off on Saturday, but some of the festivities are taking place Friday, starting with the pigskin pig out.

The pigskin pig out will see its 34th year of celebration. It first began as a play on words and developed to the annual festival that it has become.

Families and members of the community are encouraged to come to Dowdy-Ficklin Stadium to participate in events such as movies on the jumbotron and barbeque contests, all leading to the annual spring game.

Members of the athletic department say this event and the game are an opportunity for those who usually can’t go to regular season ECU games.

”This is an opportunity for people who may not be able to afford 50 yard line seats,” said Shelley Binegar, Associate Director for external operations. “But they can come out to this event for free mix and mingle with the football team meet the coaches watch the spring game and all on us.”

ECU athletics also told 9 On Your Side that if you have never been to this event, to come hungry and plan to spend most of your day here.

In the event of rain, there is a backup location under the bleachers. The event starts Friday at 4 at Dowdy Fickin Stadium.