PCC celebrates Earth Day with on-campus fair

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt Community College celebrated it’s Earth Day Fair on Friday.

Friday’s event took place in the Craig F. Goess Student Center’s J. Paul and Diana S. Davenport Multipurpose Room. It was organized by the PCC Sustainability Committee,

“The goal of our Earth Day Fair is to facilitate connections between students, educators, community members, farmers and local businesses and entrepreneurs,” said Donna Bivans, a PCC science instructor and Sustainability Committee member. “Supporting and building relationships between consumers and local businesses is the key to both economic and environmental stability.”

This year’s event featured recycled arts and crafts and sustainable products from local businesses, including honey from the Tar River Beekeepers.

Earth Day first took place on April 22, 1970. The event is now celebrated worldwide, raising public awareness of the hazards of pollution and helping to spur the modern environmental movement.