NC unemployment rate drops to 4.9 percent in March

By and Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – State officials say North Carolina’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in March, a drop from 5.1 percent in the prior month.

The state Commerce Department said in a news release Friday that the number of people with jobs increased more than 15,000 to about 4.7 million over the month and increased more than 110,000 over the year.

The number of jobless people decreased more than 8,000 over the month to about 244,000 and fell by more than 4,600 over the year.

The state unemployment rate also was 5.1 percent in March 2016.

The U.S. unemployment fell to 4.5 percent in March from 4.7 percent in February. The national rate was 5 percent in March 2016.

