Groups across eastern N.C. to hold Earth Day events

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Earth Day is April 22, and a number of organizations across eastern North Carolina are holding events focused on the environment and science. If you have an event you would like to add, please email us at newsdesk@wnct.com

Pink Knoll Shores:

Join the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores for a weekend-long celebration during Party for the Planet, April 21-23. This year’s theme focuses on connections. Watch for displays and activities, both indoor and outdoor, emphasizing our connection to the natural world, with a focus on those we can find in our own backyard.

Aquarium Educator Jeff Harms said, “Party for the Planet is a great way for kids and families to learn about the connections they have to animals and the environment. Kids can learn techniques to positively impact the world around them through their everyday activities.”

Harms said each year education staff chooses a different theme for Party for the Planet, one that gives people the knowledge and skills to care for the earth now and to sustain it for future generations to enjoy. The event always corresponds to Earth Day, which is April 22, 2017.

This year will feature an outdoor bingo scavenger hunt. Visitors will take a bingo card along the Theodore Roosevelt Nature Trail and search for natural items. While marking their card for each found item, participants will learn about the plants and animals found in this area.

Visitors can also participate in the Great Shark Eggcase Hunt. Did you know that some sharks lay egg cases? Find images of egg cases around the aquarium and learn about sharks at the same time. Take home the information, and on your next beach walk you’ll be able to identify any shark eggcase you happen find. The classroom will feature different types of eggs including sea turtles, sharks, birds and amphibians.

New Bern:

Neuse River cleanup – meet at Lawson Creek Park at 9 a.m. to pick up bags and gloves, then take to the water or land to start cleaning up.

Pollocksville:

Trent River cleanup – Meet at 9 a.m. at the Pollocksville Wildlife Ramp. Bring a kayak or paddleboard. (There is opportunity for land-based projects.)

Washington:

The national March for Science will have a sister march in Washington, NC. The event, taking place on April 22, is meant to deliver a reminder to fund research and to base public policy on scientific consensus. Beaufort County Indivisible, a new progressive organization, is hosting the march that will coincide with similar marches across the world in 400 locations in 37 countries.

According to national organizers of the march, “People who value science have remained silent for far too long in the face of policies that ignore scientific evidence and endanger both human life and the future of our world. New policies threaten to further restrict scientists’ ability to research and communicate their findings.”

The local march is focused on the environment. Participants are concerned about efforts to dismantle the Environmental Protection Agency, which is responsible for everything from funding the removal of groundwater-contaminating old gas tanks to creating regulations that will reduce asthma and hospitalizations. Pamlico Albemarle Wildlife Conservationists (PAWC) is also participating in the march. Organizers said they concerned about the abandonment of the Red Wolf Recovery Program and the removal of steam protections.

Winterville:

A Winterville McDonald’s is one of the first in the state to begin the Good Neighbor, Good Grounds program. The average McDonald’s goes through over 66 pounds of coffee in a week, so they’ve made a commitment to instead collect the grounds to donate to local gardens instead of adding them to the waste stream.

To officially kick off this program and partnership, staff with the Making Pitt Fit community garden will join the restaurant to showcase the process of collecting and using the grounds, help kids with a fun recycling/planting activity and offer bags of grounds to community members for their gardens.