Greenville residents voice concerns over possible housing development on Bells Fork Road

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Hundreds of Greenville residents are fighting a new rezoning request that would allow a developer to build high-density, multi-family units on Bells Fork Road, which is near the intersection of Fire Tower Road and Charles Boulevard.

A developer wants to build an apartment complex on five and a half acres of open land in the area.

Melissa Norris, who lives off Bells Fork Road, is worried the value of her home will drop if the Greenville City Council approves the rezoning request.

“Nobody wants to live across from a huge apartment complex,” Norris said.

9OYS has reported previously about dangers along Firetower Road.

“Two back- to-back intersections are the most dangerous in Greenville, and we’re about to add, we would guess, between 75 and 150 cars dumping right into this,” Norris said.

She’s not alone. Nearly 500 people have signed a petition protesting the rezoning.

Basil’s owner “Jeremy Spengeman is one of the signers. He said he is concerned about pedestrians.

“Typically, a business owner would be like, ‘Oh, 75 units being built near me, that’ll be great.’ But unfortunately right now we don’t have the infrastructure added here,” said Spengeman.

He said big changes are needed before anyone else moves to the area.

“We’re not providing these people with a way to get somewhere if they don’t have a car,” said Spengeman. “We’re not providing sidewalks. We’re not providing bike lanes.”

Norris worries it could become a much bigger problem down the road.

” Both the developer and the landowner were very honest in sharing the fact that this was their first step,” said Norris. So rezoning the 5.5 acres for 75 units was just the beginning.”

Norris plans to join dozens of her neighbors to voice their thoughts at a Greenville City Council meeting in May.