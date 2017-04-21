Greenville opens additional spots to public in 4th St. parking garage

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The city of Greenville has opened 49 additional parking spaces to the public in the Fourth Street parking garage after expanding the number of leased spaces in the garage on March 15 to accommodate parking for city employees.

The additional spots will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Recently, city staff were relocated to the Fourth Street parking garage after an existing ground level parking lot was sold for development,” City Manager Barbara Lipscomb said in a news release. “Through ongoing negotiations with other entities, we were able to free up additional parking spaces for the public. We will continue to explore all options for parking in the uptown area in an effort to provide solutions that are acceptable for business owners, visitors to the uptown area, and the city.”

City staff were originally relocated to the lot after the closure of the parking lot on the corner of Dickinson Avenue and the Pitt-Greene Connector following the sale of the property for a $32 million housing, office, and retail development.