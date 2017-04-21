First Alert Forecast: Summer-Like Friday Ahead

SUMMARY: Staying warmer than average this afternoon. Unsettled moves in for the weekend. First Alert Weather Day will be in effect for Saturday and Sunday. Details:

THIS MORNING: Starting out with temps in the upper 60s to lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

THIS AFTERNOON: Unseasonably warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s with plenty of sunshine.



TONIGHT: Skies will be partly cloudy with overnight lows in the 60s and about a 20%-30% chance of showers and storms.

A LOOK AHEAD: A stalled front will be present for Saturday acting as a trigger for showers and storms. Unsettled weather will stick around for the weekend and into early next week.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 68 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 88 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 30% 76 ° F precip: 40% 72 ° F precip: 50% 72 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 20% 67 ° F precip: 30% 66 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 40% 81 ° F precip: 40% 82 ° F precip: 30% 81 ° F precip: 40% 79 ° F precip: 50% 77 ° F precip: 50% 73 ° F precip: 30% 70 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 50% 65 ° F precip: 50% 65 ° F precip: 50% 64 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 30% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast