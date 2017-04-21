First Alert Forecast: Summer-Like Friday Ahead

SUMMARY: Staying warmer than average this afternoon. Unsettled moves in for the weekend. First Alert Weather Day will be in effect for Saturday and Sunday. Details:

THIS MORNING: Starting out with temps in the upper 60s to lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

THIS AFTERNOON: Unseasonably warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s with plenty of sunshine.

TONIGHT: Skies will be partly cloudy with overnight lows in the 60s and about a 20%-30% chance of showers and storms.

A LOOK AHEAD: A stalled front will be present for Saturday acting as a trigger for showers and storms. Unsettled weather will stick around for the weekend and into early next week.

  

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

5am
Fri
68° F
precip:
0%
6am
Fri
67° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
66° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
70° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
73° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
77° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
80° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Fri
85° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Fri
86° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Fri
87° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Fri
87° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Fri
88° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Fri
86° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Fri
85° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Fri
79° F
precip:
30%
9pm
Fri
76° F
precip:
40%
10pm
Fri
72° F
precip:
50%
11pm
Fri
72° F
precip:
20%
12am
Sat
70° F
precip:
20%
1am
Sat
69° F
precip:
20%
2am
Sat
69° F
precip:
20%
3am
Sat
68° F
precip:
20%
4am
Sat
67° F
precip:
30%
5am
Sat
66° F
precip:
20%
6am
Sat
66° F
precip:
20%
7am
Sat
66° F
precip:
20%
8am
Sat
68° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sat
72° F
precip:
20%
10am
Sat
74° F
precip:
20%
11am
Sat
76° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sat
81° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sat
82° F
precip:
40%
3pm
Sat
81° F
precip:
40%
4pm
Sat
82° F
precip:
30%
5pm
Sat
81° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Sat
79° F
precip:
50%
7pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
50%
8pm
Sat
73° F
precip:
30%
9pm
Sat
70° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sat
68° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sat
67° F
precip:
50%
12am
Sun
65° F
precip:
50%
1am
Sun
65° F
precip:
50%
2am
Sun
64° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
63° F
precip:
30%
