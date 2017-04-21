Ducks drop 4th in a row in 6-3 loss to Myrtle Beach

KINSTON, NC – Wes Benjamin dazzled in his start but the Pelicans had timely hitting to defeat the Wood Ducks 6-3 on Friday night. Benjamin retired the first 13 batters of the game in order with six strikeouts before allowing an infield single in the fifth inning.

Offensively, the Woodies couldn’t manage much against Myrtle Beach starter Adbert Alzolay. He struck out seven batters in his five innings of work, only allowing one unearned run. Both teams traded a run in the fifth inning off of the starters before the action picked back up in the seventh.

Benjamin returned to the mound for the seventh for the first time this season and retired the first batter he faced. The next three batters reached on a double, walk, and another double by Jesse Hodges scoring two runs to give the Pelicans the lead. That would be the end of the night for Benjamin as Brady Feigl came in to pitch with the inherited runner.

Tyler Pearson knocked a double to left to score Hodges and charge the fourth run to Benjamin and set the score at 4-1 Pelicans. The Woodies would respond in the eighth inning but with some controversy. Michael O’Neill led off with a single and it brought Carlos Arroyo to the plate.

He would drop a bunt in front of home that only the catcher Pearson could field. His throw pulled first baseman Tyler Alamo toward the baseline and into Arroyo and eventually deflected wide to allow O’Neill to reach third. However home plate umpire Andy Stukel called interference on Arroyo for running too far inside the base path and ordered O’Neill back to first, calling Arroyo out.

Next was Chuck Moorman and he walked after a stolen base from O’Neill. Ledarious Clark walked as the next batter to load the bases for Josh Morgan with one out and the Woodies trailing 4-1. Morgan would hit a sac fly to left-center to score O’Neill and bring Carlos Garay to the plate. He enjoyed his home debut and pulled his third hit of the night through the left side to score Moorman from second and push the game to a one-run deficit 4-3.

In the ninth, Steven Bruce made his Wood Ducks debut but allowed two runs on three hits from the Pelicans to pace the score at 6-3. For the bottom half, the Woodies could not muster a rally and dropped their fourth consecutive game to fall two games below .500.

On Saturday the Wood Ducks host game three of the series with the Pelicans with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Lefty Brett Martin will be countered by right-hander Thomas Hatch as the Woodies try to work toward a split in the series.