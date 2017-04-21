Deadly shooting at NC A&T under investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WMFY) — North Carolina A&T is tweeting there’s been a deadly shooting at the school.

Greensboro police released a statement saying they found the body of an unidentified man on campus Thursday night.

A woman visiting the school told campus security that she was approached by a man armed with a handgun.

The woman and an armed man had a struggle and the gun went off. The woman was not shot, but has minor injuries.

The gunman fled. When campus police went to look for the gunman, they found the unidentified man with life-threatening injuries in a car near Pride Hall. He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

It’s unclear if the deadly shooting is connected to the struggle between the woman visiting the campus and the gunman.

NC A&T Police Chief Charles Wilson said, “I want to reassure our community that our community is safe, our campus is safe. There’s no current threat to our community.” In a news conference, GPD Captain Nathaniel Davis echoed that sentiment saying, “We want to make sure everyone is aware we don’t think this a random incident, you should feel safe.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.