Coast Guard to temporarily halt navigational aids in inlet

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is temporarily discontinuing 10 navigational aids in Lockwoods Folly Inlet near Oak Island and Holden Beach because of extensive shoaling and navigational safety concerns.

A news release from the Coast Guard said it was discontinuing the aids on Thursday.

Given the current condition of the inlet, the aids to navigation can no longer be configured to safely mark a passable channel. The Coast Guard says mariners using the inlet do so at their own risk.

Heavy shoaling in the vicinity of Lockwoods Folly Inlet has progressed over the past few months, making the waterway inaccessible to vessels with a draft greater than 3 feet. The Coast Guard says the navigational aids don’t accurately mark the waterway as they once did.