State health officials report 5 flu-related deaths last week

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina health officials say five more people have died from the flu in the state, including one pediatric death.

The latest figures reported on Thursday by the state Department of Health and Human Services says the deaths during the week ending April 15 raise the death toll for the 2016-2017 season to 179. It’s the fewest deaths in a week since eight deaths were reported during the week ending March 25.

In addition, DHHS also revised its death toll from the previous week, raising the number of flu related deaths for the week ending April 8 from 13 to 16.