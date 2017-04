ROANOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — The otters at Roanoke Island’s aquarium had a special surprise Thursday.

Staff celebrated the third birthday of Finn and Banks, two male otters with their very own birthday cake.

The otters had a ball flipping around the treat and taking bites.

The frozen cakes were made with fish, blackberries, carrots and other otter favorites.

The female otter also got to join in on the birthday fun.