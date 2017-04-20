Onslow Co. Sheriff’s Office: Breaking, entering suspect arrested

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect wanted in several break-ins by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office turned himself in Wednesday.

Douglas Gorches of Swansboro faces a slew of charges relating to home break-ins, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Kimberly Gibson, who the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said also took part in the break-ins, was arrested earlier in the month.

On March 30, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home for a break-in in progress. They received descriptions of the suspect and vehicle, leading to the initial arrests of Gorchess and Gibson.

Gibson was arrested again on April 13 and faces a number of charges related to the break-ins.

Gorchess is in the Onslow County Detention Center in lieu of $126,000 bail.

Gibson was being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.