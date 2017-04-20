Onslow Co. Sheriff’s Office: Breaking, entering suspect arrested

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect wanted in several break-ins by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office turned himself in Wednesday.

Douglas Gorches of Swansboro faces a slew of charges relating to home break-ins, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Kimberly Gibson, who the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said also took part in the break-ins, was arrested earlier in the month.

On March 30, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home for a break-in in progress. They received descriptions of the suspect and vehicle, leading to the initial arrests of Gorchess and Gibson.

Gibson was arrested again on April 13 and faces a number of charges related to the break-ins.

Gorchess is in the Onslow County Detention Center in lieu of $126,000 bail.

Gibson was being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s