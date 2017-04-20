Onslow Co. Schools holds 6th Annual Global Innovation Showcase

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Schools held its 6th Annual Global Innovation Showcase on Thursday at Northside High School.

Students from schools across the county came together to show off their projects, which look through the globalization lens. They presented their research and innovative ideas for solving problems in other countries.

“This is the world they are going to take over,” Southwest Elementary Principal Elizabeth Castle said. “Having the skills to go out and interact with this is important. It also deepens their knowledge within their content areas.”

Students presented solutions to problems like water filtration, nutrition, and deforestation.

“The soil in Moldova used to be wonderful and amazing for farming but due to over farming and water runoff the soil has become depleted of the nutrients plants need to grow,” Alexandria Strong, a 4th grader at Queens Creek Elementary said. The students from Strong’s team proposed a solution of aquaponics, or growing plants using water instead of soil.

25 schools participated in the showcase.