More than 100 rabbits saved by North Carolina organization

LEICESTER, N.C. (AP) — A non-profit animal welfare organization in western North Carolina says it has rescued more than 120 rabbits from a home after getting a tip from the neighbor of a property owner.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports (http://avlne.ws/2orpaII) Brother Wolf Animal Rescue initially took 60 animals from the property, and is in the process of spaying and neutering 60 more.

Brother Wolf founder Denise Bitz said more than 30 rabbits were pregnant, resulting in 65 baby bunnies born while in the group’s care.

Bitz said many of the rabbits came to Brother Wolf with medical concerns because of overcrowding and poor nutrition. She said several rabbits died.

Bitz said the property owner realized she was in over her head, but didn’t have the funds to have the animals spayed and neutered.

