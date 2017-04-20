More guns reported at North Carolina’s largest airports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Officials in North Carolina say they’ve seen an increase in the number of guns brought to the state’s largest airport.

The Charlotte Observer reported (http://bit.ly/2pSWvgj) that airport police said there have been 17 cases of guns detected at security checkpoints at Charlotte Douglas airport this year.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Capt. Gregg Collins says the number of guns has increased for four years.

Twenty-six guns were brought to the airport in 2013. There were 44 guns in 2014. There was a drop to 39 2015. A total of 55 guns were brought to the airport last year. Collins said this year’s numbers are on pace with last year.

He says most people simply forget they have their guns with them.

Those bringing guns to the airport can be fined $3,000 or more.

