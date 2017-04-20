Judge rejects Blue Cross NC claim for millions owed by feds

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s largest health insurer faces a setback after a losing a lawsuit to recover $130 million it says Washington promised but didn’t pay under a provision of President Barack Obama’s health reform law.

The U.S. Court of Federal Claims this week dismissed Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina’s lawsuit seeking money promised but unpaid under the Affordable Care Act. The company did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.

Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby ruled Tuesday that the law nicknamed Obamacare doesn’t set a deadline for the government to make the payments promised to stabilize health insurance premiums for companies that took on sicker and older customers.

Blue Cross says Washington owes it more than $300 million over a three-year transition period that ended last year.