Impact fee repeals pushed back by North Carolina House panel

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Efforts by a House Republican to repeal laws granting certain local North Carolina governments authority to charge fees on new residential construction to help pay for anticipated schools and infrastructure have been partially pushed back.

Speaker Pro Tempore Sarah Stevens introduced two measures that passed a committee last week but faced stiff opposition Thursday in the House Finance Committee.

The panel voted to remove provisions from one bill that would have canceled laws for two dozen local governments to issue “impact fees,” and instead directed a study on them. Stevens says recent state Supreme Court rulings warranted voiding current fees while a new statewide fee formula is considered.

The finance panel also narrowly approved Stevens’ separate measure to repeal impact fees for Orange County, which she argues abused its authority.