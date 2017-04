GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Happening Thursday, Governor Roy Cooper is visiting ECU to push a big part of his budget proposal, innovation.

His plan calls for $10 million for the NC Invents program.

The governor is touring ECU’s Innovation Design Lab to see what people in eastern North Carolina are doing to push entrepreneurship.

