General Assembly considers charter school transportation bill

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carpools and caravans may be no more for some charter school parents due to a bill making its way through the General Assembly.

Parents at Winterville Charter Academy say they wait in line for almost an hour each day just to drop off and pick up their kids, but the congestion could be on the way out thanks to the bill.

“Not having transportation; me and her father both have to come together to take her back and forth to school,” said Tarajah Chance, a Winterville Charter Academy parent.

La’Neika Benbow, another Winterville Charter Academy parent, agreed, saying transportation is an issue.

“That’s the only problem I have,” said Chance.

The parents both love their charter school, but they don’t like the lack of transportation.

“It’s a trying time for a single parent if you out there, and you’re trying to work and trying to make sure your child go to school,” said Chance. “You know, a bus, transportation, would help out a whole lot, a whole lot.”

That plea for help may be on the way.

If passed, the bill would help charter schools pay for transportation.

The government would reimburse 65 percent of the costs if half the school’s students receive free or reduced lunch.

“It would help, especially with the trips, and being able to do, you know, the pickups,” said Benbow.

The bill would cost money, and it lists the General Fund to the Department of Public Instruction as the source for funding.

Rondericka Tripp is a public school parent, and she said she is on the fence about it.

While a lot of her counterparts are against the idea of their tax dollars going to schools their kids don’t attend, she has a different approach

“I’m not for defunding anyone who is trying to help the babies because all the babies need the help,” said Tripp.