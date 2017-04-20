First Alert Forecast: Summer-like weather to wind down the work week

SUMMARY: A weak subtropical depression has formed in the Atlantic. The system does not pose any threat to the United States. Locally, a series of fronts may bring a few spotty showers. Details:

 

THIS MORNING: Skies are variably cloudy this morning and temperatures are in the 50s & 60s, so maybe a light jacket may be an option. Winds are light and there are areas of patchy fog, so you may want to leave yourself a few extra minutes.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorms. Highs in the 80’s (70’s at the coast).

TONIGHT: Quiet tonight but warm. Partly cloudy and lows in the 60s.

FRIDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 80’s (70’s at the coast) and a better chance of showers/storms.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Thu
59° F
precip:
10%
7am
Thu
60° F
precip:
10%
8am
Thu
63° F
precip:
10%
9am
Thu
68° F
precip:
10%
10am
Thu
72° F
precip:
10%
11am
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
77° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Thu
79° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Thu
81° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Thu
82° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Thu
82° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Thu
77° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
75° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
72° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Thu
71° F
precip:
10%
12am
Fri
70° F
precip:
10%
1am
Fri
69° F
precip:
10%
2am
Fri
68° F
precip:
10%
3am
Fri
68° F
precip:
10%
4am
Fri
67° F
precip:
10%
5am
Fri
66° F
precip:
10%
6am
Fri
66° F
precip:
10%
7am
Fri
67° F
precip:
10%
8am
Fri
69° F
precip:
10%
9am
Fri
74° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
77° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
80° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Fri
85° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Fri
86° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Fri
87° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Fri
88° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Fri
88° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Fri
87° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Fri
85° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Fri
80° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Fri
78° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Fri
75° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Fri
73° F
precip:
20%
12am
Sat
72° F
precip:
20%
1am
Sat
71° F
precip:
20%
2am
Sat
70° F
precip:
20%
3am
Sat
69° F
precip:
20%
4am
Sat
68° F
precip:
20%
