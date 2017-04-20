First Alert Forecast: Summer-like weather to wind down the work week

SUMMARY: A weak subtropical depression has formed in the Atlantic. The system does not pose any threat to the United States. Locally, a series of fronts may bring a few spotty showers. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are variably cloudy this morning and temperatures are in the 50s & 60s, so maybe a light jacket may be an option. Winds are light and there are areas of patchy fog, so you may want to leave yourself a few extra minutes.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorms. Highs in the 80’s (70’s at the coast).

TONIGHT: Quiet tonight but warm. Partly cloudy and lows in the 60s.

FRIDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 80’s (70’s at the coast) and a better chance of showers/storms.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 59 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 88 ° F precip: 20% 88 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 71 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast