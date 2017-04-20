Eastern N.C. communities get grants to support economic growth

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority has approved 22 grant requests, five of which are in the East.

Martin County received three grants, and Pitt County received two.

The approved grants are:

Martin County: A $387,500 grant to assist with the construction of a rail spur to serve the Martin Regional Business Park. The spur will benefit Weitron, a packager of refrigerant gases, which will locate operations to Martin County. 31 new jobs are tied to this grant, which were previously announced in conjunction with the company’s recent One North Carolina grant. The RIA also awarded a CDBG-ED grant for Building Reuse in conjunction with this project (see below).

Martin County: A $620,000 grant to support the reuse of a vacant 53,000 square foot industrial building in Everetts. Weitron, a packager of refrigerant gases, will locate operations to Martin County. 31 new jobs are tied to this grant, which were previously announced in conjunction with the company’s recent One North Carolina grant. The public investment is drawing $13.5 million in private investment to the location.

Martin County (Robersonville): A $150,000 grant to support renovation of a two-story building built in 1910. The renovation will support several small businesses, including Curlz & Dots Monogramming.

Pitt County:

A $400,000 grant to support expansion of a 350,000 square foot building in Greenville to benefit Grady-White Boats, creating 44 new jobs. The public investment is attracting $5.8 million in private-sector investment.

Pitt County (Greenville):

A $150,000 grant to support the renovation of a 26,000 square foot building. Caremaster, a fire and water restoration company, will operate from the facility, creating 15 jobs. The public investment will be leveraged by $267,132 in private-sector investment.