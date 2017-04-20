Earth Day river clean-up crews in need of volunteers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Earth day is right around the corner.

Many communities in the east will be playing a part, by cleaning up our local rivers.

In Pitt County, crews will be at the Town Commons bright and early Saturday morning.

But organizers for the event say they need more volunteers.

Volunteers can bring their own boating equipment like kayak or canoes or you can simply pick up around the shore.

Organizer Kelsey Curtis said helping reduce trash in local rivers can help everyone since the water flows to the ocean

“We are really hoping to get 100 volunteers this time, last river clean-up we had about 80 and we pulled out about 1,000 pounds of trash, so we are shooting for 100 volunteers and we are shooting for 2,000 pounds of trash,” said Curtis.

If you would like to volunteer, contact Knee Deep Adventures or Sound Rivers.