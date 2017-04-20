Dozens of bills clear House or Senate as deadline nears

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly acted on scores of bills this week while heading toward a self-imposed deadline designed to weed out policy legislation that has little support.

The House approved nearly 50 bills during a two-day work week ending Thursday. The Senate approved several more. Committees from both chambers also met frequently, as ideas unrelated to taxes and spending that don’t pass at least one chamber by April 27 are essentially dead until 2019.

Bills passing the House on Thursday include those designed to encourage broadband expansion in rural areas and ensure treatment for young people with autism are covered by health insurance. Other measures extend the statute of limitations for child sex abuse victims to sue and revive tuition waivers for seniors to take some community college courses.