Data breach affects hotels in Eastern North Carolina

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A data breach at the Intercontinental Hotel Group (IHG) is bigger than first reported and includes several hotels in Eastern North Carolina.

The chain now says hackers broke into the computer system and stole some guests information, which includes credit card numbers, expiration dates, and security codes.

The breach happened between September 29 and December 29, 2016 at over 1200 locations.

The group owns several brands including Holiday Inn, Staybridge Suites and Candlewood Suites.

IHG says some hotels in Greenville, Jacksonville, Morehead City, New Bern, Plymouth, Havelock and Nags Head were affected.

The list can be accessed here and includes the following hotels:

Greenville: Holiday Inn
Jacksonville: Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites
Morehead City: Holiday Inn Express
New Bern: Holiday Inn Express, Candlewood Suites
Plymouth: Holiday Inn Express
Havelock: Holiday Inn Express
Nags Head: Holiday Inn Express

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s