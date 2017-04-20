Data breach affects hotels in Eastern North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A data breach at the Intercontinental Hotel Group (IHG) is bigger than first reported and includes several hotels in Eastern North Carolina.

The chain now says hackers broke into the computer system and stole some guests information, which includes credit card numbers, expiration dates, and security codes.

The breach happened between September 29 and December 29, 2016 at over 1200 locations.

The group owns several brands including Holiday Inn, Staybridge Suites and Candlewood Suites.

IHG says some hotels in Greenville, Jacksonville, Morehead City, New Bern, Plymouth, Havelock and Nags Head were affected.

The list can be accessed here and includes the following hotels:

Greenville: Holiday Inn

Jacksonville: Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites

Morehead City: Holiday Inn Express

New Bern: Holiday Inn Express, Candlewood Suites

Plymouth: Holiday Inn Express

Havelock: Holiday Inn Express

Nags Head: Holiday Inn Express