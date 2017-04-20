Cities in the East named safest in N.C.

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A recent study names a few cities in the east some of the safest in the state.

Winterville is in the top 20 and town officials say it’s because of a combination of things from citizens to police.

The survey process is called Safewise and it selects cities based with a population of over 4 thousand and all FBI crime report statistics from 2015.

From there, it looks at crimes such as murder, burglaries, and other common crimes and finally, determines the likely-hood of a crime happening out of 1,000 people.

Winterville had below 2 violent crimes a year and less than 16 property related crimes.

Nine on Your Side had a chance to speak to the mayor of Doug Jackson and he says the citizens play a large role in the low crime rates.

“Most of our citizens here are good law abiding people and they do not commit a large number of crimes if there are crimes committed most of the time it is little pity things,” said Mayor Jackson.

Mayor Thomas went on to say that the police department plays a huge factor as well.

He says the department hosts programs such as national night out and working closely with the recreation department saying if, “if they’re out playing ball, they’re not committing crimes.”

New Bern placed 54th, Greenville came in at 60th, Trent Woods at number 4, and Havelock at number 5.