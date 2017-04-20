2 Democrats ponder strategy in mayor race in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Two Democrats seeking to unseat the incumbent in the mayor’s race in North Carolina’s largest city have agreed that one of them should drop out so the other would have a chance of capturing the party primary in September.

State Sen. Joel Ford and Mayor Pro Tem Vi Lyles told The Charlotte Observer (http://bit.ly/2pk82Je) they agreed that Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts needs to go and that one of them needs to win, although they have yet to decide which of them will drop out.

Roberts and Charlotte drew national attention when the city council passed an anti-discrimination ordinance expanding protections for the LGBTQ community. State lawmakers responded with House Bill 2, which established restrictions on LGBTQ rights.

Roberts’ campaign manager said she is the strongest candidate in the race.

