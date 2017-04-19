Tips for checking your HVAC system as warmer temps approach

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. WNCT) — Warmer temps coming this week mean it’s time to take a look at your cooling system.

Contractors said if you wait too long, most professionals will be backed up, and it could be hard to get an appointment.

Experts compare air conditioning systems to cars: If you don’t service them, something will go wrong.

“Not servicing your unit is kind of like your car,” said HVAC contractor Dan McNeill. “If you don’t change your oil for 50,000 miles, it puts wear and tear on the machine more than it should. So, some people elect not to get it serviced, but it’s very critical that you do get it serviced every cooling season and every heating season.”

If you don’t know how your HVAC system is doing, there are some warning signs that indicate you may need service.

This includes if your house is too hot or your utility bill continues to rise.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s