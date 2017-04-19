Tips for checking your HVAC system as warmer temps approach

GREENVILLE, N.C. WNCT) — Warmer temps coming this week mean it’s time to take a look at your cooling system.

Contractors said if you wait too long, most professionals will be backed up, and it could be hard to get an appointment.

Experts compare air conditioning systems to cars: If you don’t service them, something will go wrong.

“Not servicing your unit is kind of like your car,” said HVAC contractor Dan McNeill. “If you don’t change your oil for 50,000 miles, it puts wear and tear on the machine more than it should. So, some people elect not to get it serviced, but it’s very critical that you do get it serviced every cooling season and every heating season.”

If you don’t know how your HVAC system is doing, there are some warning signs that indicate you may need service.

This includes if your house is too hot or your utility bill continues to rise.