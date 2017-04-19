Surf City’s Fractured Prune to appear on HGTV’s Island Life

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – A popular coastal doughnut shop is about to make a nationwide television appearance!

The Fractured Prune® location in Surf City shared the news on Facebook Wednesday morning.

It will be on HGTV’s Island Live on April 30th at 9 p.m. and then again on May 1st at 12 a.m.

In the post, the store thanked its loyal patrons for all the support and positive feedback/reviews, adding that it was one heck of a first year and that it’s ready for year two.

The Fractured Prune® has been an Ocean City, MD landmark, where it originated, since 1976 and a tradition for many doughnut lovers far and wide.

