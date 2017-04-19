Safe home for sex trafficking victims set to open in August

GREENE CO. (WNCT) – The first-of-its-kind safe house for male victims of sex trafficking is set to open in Greene County in August.

The Anchor House has long been a dream for Restore One founder’s Chris and Anna Smith.

Over the last year, there have been several setbacks.

Following Hurricane Matthew, the house flooded, resulting in about $40,000 worth of damage. But Anna Smith said since then, the community has stepped up and helped in a big way.

She said the house won’t only be important for the boys it serves, but the entire community.

“We’re making a statement as a community that we do not support the sexual trafficking of not only individuals, but also men and boys within the United States, within our community and within North Carolina,” Smith said.

The house will be home to four boys ages 12-18. Smith said eventually they will house 12 boys.

To learn more information, or support the Anchor House, click here.

