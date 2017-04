GREENVILLE- JH Rose scored six unanswered runs and beat Topsail, 6-2 in the final game of the Pitt County Classic at Guy Smith Stadium.

With the win the Rampants improve to 18-2 on the season.

Conley beat Topsail earlier in the day, 9-0.

Games in the Pitt County classic were spread between Guy Smith Stadium, South Central and North Pitt this season.