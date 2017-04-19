Rose Brothers Furniture Plans to Close Following Founder’s Passing

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – Veteran furniture retailer Robert Louis Rose Sr., co-owner of T.R. Furniture Distributors of The Carolinas Inc., which includes the venerable Rose Brothers Furniture store in Havelock, passed away April 11 at the age of 81.

With Rose’s death, the family plans to close Rose Brothers Furniture in Havelock, as well as a separate outlet store in Havelock — Furniture Liquidators — following a major sale event. The dates for that sale will be announced at a later date.

Robert Rose Sr. opened Rose Brothers Furniture, Havelock’s oldest existing business, in 1953. In 1981, a fire destroyed the Rose Brothers Furniture building and its contents. It was a devastating loss, and the family moved the store’s sales office into a nearby warehouse as they made plans to rebuild. In April of 1982, Rose Brothers Furniture reopened at the original location at 402 W. Main St., with more showroom and warehouse space than before.

Family-owned and operated since its founding, the 35,000-square-foot Rose Brothers Furniture store serves the furniture needs of customers throughout Eastern North Carolina. With its location in Havelock — home of the Marine Corp Air Station Cherry Point — Rose Brothers Furniture also has a loyal following of military customers.

A native of Wayne County, and the son of Hubert Rose Sr., also a furniture retailer, Robert Rose Sr. served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960. Upon his return to Goldsboro, N.C., he began growing his family and, with the guidance of his father and brothers, he began his lifetime career.

Rose was a respected furniture merchant in Eastern North Carolina for more than 60 years. Along with Rose Brothers Furniture, he also held ownership positions in Mills and Thomas Furniture in Swansboro, N.C.; and Red Shed Furniture in Goldsboro, N.C. Those two stores will continue to operate.

“Rose Brothers Furniture’s founding principle was to offer the best service, selection, value and quality possible,” said Robert “Bert” Rose Jr., president and co-owner of T.R. Furniture Distributors of The Carolinas. “Throughout our company’s history, many things have changed, but not this commitment. We’re still dedicated to providing the best products and service possible to our valued customers.”

Active in his community, Robert Rose Sr. was a member of the original Rotary Club of Havelock. He also served on the Havelock Advisory Board for Branch Banking and Trust.

“My father will always be remembered for the generosity he extended over the course of his life to family, friends and strangers alike,” said Robert Rose Jr. “He had a sincere desire to promote the welfare of others, expressed especially by his time, talent and treasure. Even in his final days, he reminded his family of the importance of sharing these God-given gifts.”