Pitt Community College sweeps Belmont Abbey JV’s in double-header

WINTERVILLE- Pitt Community College rolled to a double-header sweep over the Belmont Abbey Junior Varsity squad, winning 16-5 and 10-2.
The Bulldogs racked up 20 hits in the opener, which was shortened to just six innings under the mercy rule.
Pitt improves to 28-7 on the season with the pair of wins.
