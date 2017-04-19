Pitt Community College sweeps Belmont Abbey JV’s in double-header

By Published: Updated:

WINTERVILLE- Pitt Community College rolled to a double-header sweep over the Belmont Abbey Junior Varsity squad, winning 16-5 and 10-2.

The Bulldogs racked up 20 hits in the opener, which was shortened to just six innings under the mercy rule.

Pitt improves to 28-7 on the season with the pair of wins.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

1 thought on “Pitt Community College sweeps Belmont Abbey JV’s in double-header

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s