Pirates hold “self-practice” as final practice for Spring Game

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Second-year head coach Scottie Montgomery elected to keep East Carolina in full pads during Wednesday’s workout at the Cliff Moore Facility, although the session was split between a termed “self-practice” and traditional team-on-team contact.

Montgomery and his staff went to the sidelines for 20 minutes and players directed both the offensive and defensive individual drill portion of the outing. Proper execution of the exercises were detailed and reinforced to enable personnel to be in a position to enhance repetitions during unsupervised workouts during the summer.

“I think we realized today that we can compete at a high level without killing ourselves in the process,” Montgomery said. “The offense, at times, had sensational execution and our spacing was great in the passing game. Defensively, I thought we rose to the occasion in the redzone.”

After the individual drills were completed, the Pirates resumed their established spring agenda with pass skeleton work and a combined 22-minute team period that again offered situational work such a third-and-four, first-and-10 and redzone scenarios.

ECU will conduct a shorts and helmet walk-through Friday afternoon to finish preparations for Saturday’s Purple-Gold Game.

NOTES: Keyshawn Canady sparked a late defensive surge with a sack and an interception during the team-on-team phase … From an offensive standpoint, Gardner Minshew and Quay Johnson hooked up on an inside seam route that produced a 45-yard TD pass … Reid Herring also found Tahj Deans on a 37-yarder earlier in the period … Montgomery announced that Minshew and Kingsley Ifedi will quarterback the Purple squad Saturday, while Herring will engineer the Gold offense … The game format will feature the No. 1 offense going against the No. 1 defense and the No. 2s facing off as well … Additional game specifics include four 10-minute quarters (standard clock for the 1st period, Montgomery will control clock for remaining quarters), no kickoffs (ball placed at the 25-yard line), no punt returns and field goals/PATs will be live on the edges only … Game officials have been assigned by the American Athletic Conference.

EAST CAROLINA’S 2017 SPRING PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Next Workout: Friday, April 21 (walk-through)

Remaining Workouts: April 22 (Purple-Gold Game, 2:00 p.m.)